Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $234.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

