Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $373,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 293.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 117,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $249.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.15.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

