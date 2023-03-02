Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 345 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

