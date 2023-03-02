Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

