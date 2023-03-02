Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 153 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $2,354,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $6,665,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $313.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

