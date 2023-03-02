Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

NYSE DQ opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

