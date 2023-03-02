Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Stock Down 1.3 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

