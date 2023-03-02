Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 2,475 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

