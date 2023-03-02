Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 948,234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 370,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 155,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.7% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.6 %

About Health Catalyst

Shares of HCAT opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

