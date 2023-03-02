Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

