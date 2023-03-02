Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $225.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.