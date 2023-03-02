Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 155,666 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in V.F. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,261,000 after purchasing an additional 376,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after acquiring an additional 274,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

