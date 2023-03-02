Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $594,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 14,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $128.06 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

