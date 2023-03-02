Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,896 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

