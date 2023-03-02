Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.04% of Brookfield Renewable worth $58,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after buying an additional 1,643,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.7 %

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.