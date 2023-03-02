Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $58,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.