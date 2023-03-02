Royal Bank of Canada Has $48.21 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,660 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 54,713 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $48,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

