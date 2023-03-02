Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $58,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $362.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $596.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

