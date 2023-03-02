Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.00% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $58,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 175.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $307,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $317.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $337.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.68.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

