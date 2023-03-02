Royal Bank of Canada Has $50.81 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.49% of CarMax worth $50,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after buying an additional 591,462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 397,891 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

