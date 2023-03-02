Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of Conagra Brands worth $55,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

