ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading Down 3.1%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.77 and last traded at $65.84. 441,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,251,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.