Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $59,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.44.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

