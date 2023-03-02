Royal Bank of Canada Has $52.74 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $52,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.69 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63.

