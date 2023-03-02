Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Albemarle worth $60,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $252.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.30. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

