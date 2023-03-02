Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

