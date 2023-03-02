Royal Bank of Canada Has $46.41 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $46,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

