Royal Bank of Canada Sells 313,859 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,859 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Novartis were worth $48,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

