iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,759 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.60% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $53,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $265.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

