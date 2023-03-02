Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $65.41 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

