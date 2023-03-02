Royal Bank of Canada Has $49.25 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 771,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,289 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $49,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $85.23 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

