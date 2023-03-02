Royal Bank of Canada Buys 62,387 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Atlassian worth $50,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Styrax Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $7,392,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,662.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $429,711.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,772 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,210 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,662.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $38,711,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $318.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

