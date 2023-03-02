Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $50,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

