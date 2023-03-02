Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $56,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 141.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after acquiring an additional 358,462 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock opened at $232.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

