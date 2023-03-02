RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.77% of RBC Bearings worth $46,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $229.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.61. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

