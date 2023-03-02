Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $54,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

