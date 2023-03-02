Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $700,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lear by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $141.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,818 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

