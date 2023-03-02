Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Markel were worth $47,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Markel by 85.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,327.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,357.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,263.50. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

