Royal Bank of Canada Has $46.45 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.95% of ExlService worth $46,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ExlService by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

EXLS stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.71. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

