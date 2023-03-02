Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $32.90.
In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,348 shares of company stock worth $102,435. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
