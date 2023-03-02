Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,140,288 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,288 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equitable were worth $45,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equitable by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,225 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,898.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,586 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 224.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 855,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

