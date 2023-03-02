Royal Bank of Canada Has $51.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.98% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $51,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 322,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 271,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

