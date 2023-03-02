Royal Bank of Canada Has $56.94 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CDW were worth $56,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Trading Down 0.8 %

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $200.78 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.18 and its 200 day moving average is $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.