Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 199.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $229.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.22 and a 200 day moving average of $226.97. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

