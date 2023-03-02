Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,543 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SAP were worth $58,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 3,004.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,330,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SAP opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.