The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Trade Desk worth $49,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

