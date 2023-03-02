GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,744,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GSK were worth $51,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GSK by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 0.0 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.