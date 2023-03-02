Royal Bank of Canada Buys 16,211 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $47,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 102.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.