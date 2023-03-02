Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 488,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 121,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

