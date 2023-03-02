Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 174,721 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 174,721 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.97.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

